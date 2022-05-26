Cuteness alert: Pilot welcomes wife on-board in SRK style, check out

Image credits: Instagram

If you love someone then you do not need to give fancy gifts or take your partner to exotic locales to make him/ her feel special. Sometimes even a small gesture for your partner can make them feel loved. If you do not believe us, then check the video of this pilot who dedicated the most adorable in-flight message to his wife.

Alneez Virani gave the sweetest surprise to his wife by mentioning her in his in-flight announcement. Alneez's wife recorded her reaction and had posted the same on her Instagram account.

In the viral video Captain Alneez said, “I'd like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement. Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight." In the video he further said that that he had a special passenger on the flight. He had the privilege of flying his wife to Mumbai.

He also added, "It's just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board."

Alneez's wife Zahra reacted on the video by saying that it was a blessing for her to be Alneez's wife. She concluded the post by saying, "You show the world how it's done & that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too. Forever grateful for all that God has blessed me with, especially my husband. Still smiling ear to ear. Love, Zehra.”

