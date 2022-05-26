e-Paper Get App

Gutka stains found in flight, picture goes viral

Tweet is making waves on the internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 06:46 PM IST
article-image

IAS Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and shared a picture of gutka stain in a flight, right below the window. He captioned the tweet in Hindi which loosely translates to "Somebody has left their mark here."

Since being posted, the tweet has gained 12k likes and multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the Tweet:

