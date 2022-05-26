Gutka stains found in flight, picture goes viral

IAS Awanish Sharan took to Twitter and shared a picture of gutka stain in a flight, right below the window. He captioned the tweet in Hindi which loosely translates to "Somebody has left their mark here."

Since being posted, the tweet has gained 12k likes and multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the Tweet:

Read Also Taking doctors advice gone too far? THIS grandma installs bar in her shower

Read Also Amitabh Bacchan's doppelganger is making waves on the internet