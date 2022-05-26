e-Paper Get App

Amitabh Bacchan's doppelganger is making waves on the internet

Meet Shashikant Pedwal, who is often mistaken for Big B

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

No, this is not Amitabh Bachchan. He is Shashikant Pedwal. An actor and professor in Govt ITI, Pune. His pictures and videos have been making waves on the internet. Shashikant has around 481k followers on Instagram. He often shares video of him dancing and lip-syncing on Amitabh Bachchan's hit songs and dialogues.

Have a look at the pictures and videos:

