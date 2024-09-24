 Amidst Tirupati Laddu Row, Chef Shares How To Make Tirupati Laddu Prasadam At Home; Recipe Video Crosses 14 Million Views
Cashing on the buzzing topic of the temple prasad, Kumar released a recipe video on his social media page, guiding people to prepare the popular laddu at their own kitchens. He described the preparation and said, "Tirupati laddu made using pure cow ghee at home."

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Recipe Video: Make Tirupati Laddu Prasadam At Home | Instagram/Praveen Kumar

Chef Praveen Kumar shared a video of how to make Tirupati Laddu Prasad at home in his recent Instagram post. This video surfaced amid the ongoing controversy on the laddu prasad served at the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Cashing on the buzzing topic of the temple prasad, Kumar released a recipe video on his social media page, guiding people to prepare the popular laddu at their own kitchens.

Watch video

How to make Tirupati temple-like laddu at home

The chef made the recipe video in Tamizh. It opened showing him holding one of the laddus prepared by him in his hand, later placing them in a bowl along with tulsi leaves.

He described the preparation and said, "Tirupati laddu made using pure cow ghee at home. It will melt once you place it into your mouth." "This is a very tasty recipe," he added, drawing the attention of netizens to check out his reel and save it.

Seconds into the video, the laddu preparation procedure started with adding some basic ingredients in a bowl, including sugar, rice flour, milk, besan, and ghee. The process detailed how to prepare boondis, sugar solution to sweeten the laddu and more.

article-image

Invoking prasad flavour...

He asked people to initially prepare small boondis, soak them into sweet solution, and crush them after they are softened to match the texture of the original laddus offered at the divine temple in Tirumala.

Before concluding the video, he also added dry fruits to the prasad item and a secret ingredient which he believed would add the temple-like flavour into the laddus, camphor.

article-image

Video goes viral

The recipe video of how to make Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam laddus at home is now going on the internet.

Being uploaded earlier this September, it has already caught the attention of netizens and reached more than 14 million Instagram users.

article-image

What's the controversy about Tirupati Laddu?

The much-loved Tirupati laddus ran into a controversy after a recent lab report suggested the usage of animal fat in its preparation. The report pointed out the presence of beef fat and fish oil in the holy prasad, sparking a row over the purity and the quality of these laddus.

