Lab Report 'Confirms' Presence Of Beef Fat, Fish Oil Used For Making Tirupati Laddus; Check Shocking Details

@ManobalaV

Amid the controversy over alleged animal fat used in making prasadam laddus at Tirupati temple, a screenshot was shared on social media platform of the supposed lab test report with the claim that the report confirms use of fish oil and beef tallow in making the laddus. The report mentions the "S" value falling out of the prescribed range suggesting presence of "foreign fat" which includes beef tallow as a possible source.

Lab report of samples were sent from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat for testing. A copy of the report was shared by TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy.

The Allegations By AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the famous Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

YSRCP Hits Out At CM Chandrababu Naidu

The YSRCP on Thursday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus during the previous regime and said this has undermined the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

State Congress chief Y S Sharmila, sister of YSRCP president and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanded a CBI probe to ascertain Naidu's claim.

She assailed the CM and YSRCP for indulging in 'heinous politics' over the preparation of Tirupati laddus.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Sharmila said Naidu's allegations hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus who consider Lord Venkateswara as a revered deity. "Immediately constitute a high-level committee or investigate with the CBI whether animal fat was used instead of ghee," said Sharmila in a press release.