Mumbai: 'Legal Issues Resolved, Temple To Open In 2026’ Says Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant (General Administration) Of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Sion

TTD Official shares update on upcoming Navi Mumbai temple of Lord Venkateshwara | Swarna Srikanth

The proposed Venkateshwara temple in Navi Mumbai made the headlines earlier this year for facing a legal battle. Throwing light on the issue and mentioning that it has been cleared now, an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams spoke to Swarna Srikanth.

Brahmanapalli Suresh, Joint Assistant (General Administration) and Temple Inspector TTD Sion, Mumbai, in an exclusive conversation with the FPJ Journalist, mentioned the legal battle has ended and the temple will open the doors for pilgrims in the coming years shortly after construction work sees closure.

Read Excerpts

Q. Your remarks on the legal concern.

A. Reliance took objection, citing that a mistake resulted with underground gas pipelines during the construction. They claimed that the pipeline was buried under the 'garbhagudi' and needed cautious rectification. However, TTD has now looked into the matter and the issue has been cleared. Thanks to the efforts taken up by our Chairman, Deputy General, and other senior officials.

Brahmanapalli Suresh | Swarna Srikanth

Q. When can we expect the temple to complete its construction?

A. We initially thought that major work would be completed by this year, however, paperwork and legal aspects delayed the process. We were initially counting on 2024, but now the temple will likely complete construction in about a year and open its doors for devotees soon after. The construction is expected to see completion in late 2025 or within the early months of the later year. One can look forward to taking the darshan of Lord Venkatesha in a replica temple of Tirumala in Navi Mumbai in 2026.

Q. A replica...can you tell us more about the features of the upcoming temple?

A. Most features of the main temple in Tirumala would be recreated in Navi Mumbai, allowing people here to seek Lord Venkatesha’s blessings in case they are unable to visit the main shrine situated in Andhra Pradesh. And, hope the Lord blesses them to visit there too, soon. A worship place for Aandal would also be a part of the temple, which stands as one of the key highlights of the upcoming temple. Also, there would be a Pushkarni, a holy water body, constructed within the premises similar to the temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Building rooms for the accommodation of pilgrims is also in the plan. Once this temple is built, it will be one of the grand temples under the trust, including the one in Kanyakumari.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Proposed Tirupati Balaji Temple In Ulwe In Legal Tangle

Q. Are there any more temples TTD is coming up with in the near future?

A. Mumbai happens to be one of the last locations where TTD is setting up its temple. There are temples run by TTD across India, from Kanyakumari to Jammu. Despite being the last project, it is expected to be executed on a grand scale and serve as the replica of Tirumala Venkateshwara temple.

Q. Would TTD in Sion be shifted?

A. The TTD office is less of a temple and more of an administration complex. It would be kept as an information centre facilitating pilgrims with the booking process and more.