Alzheimer Care: Chinese Parlour Inks Patients With Info-Based Tattoo; Netizens React After Idea Goes Viral On Social Media

A parlour China’s Shandong province is inking Alzheimer's patients with information-based tattoos in order to help identify them if they get forgetful and go missing. The idea went viral after the owner of parlour named Wanren Tattoo, surnamed Zhang, posted it on her Xiaohongshu social media account earlier this June.

Free tattoo

On July 9, the tattoo chain informed people that it would offer free tattoos for older adults with Alzheimer’s disease in all three of its tattoo stores in Shenzhen and Dongguan. The post was made with the tags "Caring for Alzheimer’s disease" and read "Free permanent tattoos for seniors with Alzheimer's (translated)."

Zhang told media that she had already provided the service to a few patients and received more than 40 consultations after her viral post.

Expressing that she wanted “to do something meaningful for society using her professional skills," she revealed that people have welcomed the thought which would ink family details and phone numbers of son, daughter, or guardian on the patient's hand. "Some patients are willing to be tattooed when they are sober to reduce their family members’ burden. It might look cruel to tattoo them, but it can help people contact the patient’s family members immediately, ” she added while speaking to media.

Netizens react

As the post caught the attention of netizens on the social media site, several took to comment on it. “While anything else the patients wear could be lost, a tattoo is the last helpless resort,” read a comment, as another user wrote, "Compared with the pain of getting lost, the pain from a tattoo is much lighter."

