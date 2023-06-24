Next-level Tattoo! Man Inks 'Specs Frame' On His Face In Viral Video (WATCH)

Next-level Tattoo! Man Inks 'Specs Frame' On His Face In Viral Video | TikTok @gipsygtattooer

Are you the one who loves to pull up glasses as it adds to your personality? While some are leaving behind huge spectacle frames and embracing contact lenses or getting their eyesight corrected medically, here's a video of a man doing something bizarre to not lose his specs-based look. Any guess? You can hardly get it right as the thing he does is probably beyond imagination.

A TikTok video showing a man happily getting his specs frame inked on his face has gone viral. It shows him trying the next-level tattoo to look cool even if he forgets the glasses at home. Can't help the eyesight though! At the end of the tattooing process, he flaunts the quirky design along with his actual spectacles.

In the video posted online by a tattoo artist, the man was seen getting his tattoo of choice. It was learned that within a week, the reel hit more than 25 million views and thousands of likes. The footage was also shared on Twitter later, leading to an abundance of replies. Memes made the replies as people though this to be nothing lesser than a prank.

