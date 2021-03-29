Along with ship, Twitterati bid farewell to Suez Canal memes after 'Ever Given' goes free

On Monday, the container ship 'Ever Given' that had halted global trade through the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been set afloat now.

Video released by the Suez Canal Authority showed the Ever Given being escorted by the tugboats that helped free it, each sounding off their horns in jubilation after nearly a week of chaos.

Over the week all eyes were set on the ship and the blocked canal. Throughout the world, people kept a check on the updates of the ship. Twitter had its own meme fest. People across the globe made millions of memes based on the ship.