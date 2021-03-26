Suez Canal Jam: As massive cargo ship continues to block waterway, netizens dive into meme-making

On Tuesday, March 24, the 400 metre-long ship 'Ever Given' got stuck diagonally across the Suez Canal in Egypt due to a major dust storm and strong winds.

It has been stuck ever since blocking traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways. As per a news report, at least 150 ships are currently waiting to pass through the Suez Canal.

Ever since the ship got stuck, Twitterati has been doing what it does best - making memes. Now, a new picture from the scene has gone viral. The picture shows a tiny bulldozer trying to move the vast ship. As expected, it has sparked a meme fest and the memes are super hilarious! Also, along with the bulldozer memes, there also other golden memes that we don't want you to miss out on.

Want to check out the memes? Here you go.