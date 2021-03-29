Canal service provider says container ship in Suez set free

Suez: A canal service provider said that workers have successfully set free a colossal container ship that for nearly a week has been stuck sideways across the Suez Canal, one of the world's most crucial arteries for trade.

Leth Agencies said that the vessel had been refloated on Monday. Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the sandy back of the crucial waterway, where it had been firmly lodged since last Tuesday.

Tugboats were pulling the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake, in the middle of the waterway, where it will undergo inspections.

Earlier in the day, engineers "partially refloated" the colossal container ship, authorities said.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com had showed that the ship's bulbous bow, once lodged deep in the canal's eastern bank, had been partly wrested from the shore - although it remained stuck at the canal's edge. The ship's stern had swung around and was now in the middle of the waterway, tracking data showed.

Last Tuesday, the skyscraper-sized Ever Given got stuck sideways in the crucial waterway, creating a massive traffic jam. The obstruction held up $9 billion each day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, were waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens were taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip - a detour that adds some two weeks to journeys and costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs.

With canal transits stopped, Egypt already lost over $95 million in revenue, according to the data firm Refinitiv.

(With AP inputs)