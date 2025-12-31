LeT Leader Admits Operation Sindoor Destroyed Terror Camps, Issues Fresh Threats To India

Saifullah Kasuri | File image

A key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader has admitted that India’s Operation Sindoor inflicted significant damage on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, even as he attempted to issue inflammatory threats against New Delhi. Saifullah Kasuri, a close aide of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, claimed that India had “erred” by striking militant hideouts but asserted that the outfit would continue to pursue its agenda in Kashmir.

Kasuri made the remarks at a large public gathering attended by LeT supporters, according to a video whose authenticity could not be independently verified. In his address, he sought to counter global criticism by urging audiences to “listen” to the group, rejecting the label of terrorism while warning that entrenched systems could be overturned. He insisted that LeT would not abandon its Kashmir-focused objectives, using aggressive rhetoric to project defiance.

Escalating his claims, Kasuri made sweeping and historically contentious assertions about territories he alleged were taken away from Pakistan, expanding his narrative beyond Kashmir to include parts of India and regions within Pakistan, remarks widely viewed as provocative and aimed at inciting hostility.

Earlier, addressing another rally in Kasur, Punjab province, Kasuri claimed notoriety after being named the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, saying the accusation had brought him global attention.

India launched Operation Sindoor between May 7 and 10 following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Indian forces destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in precise, time-bound strikes intended to deter terrorism while controlling escalation.