France Follows Australia, Proposes Social Media Ban For Children Under 15, Sparking Global Debate

France proposes a ban on social media access for children under 15, triggering global debate over digital safety and freedom | File Photo (Representational Image)

Paris, Dec 31: The French government’s announcement today, the last day of 2025, on banning children under 15 from accessing social media has sparked a debate that transcends French borders. If the bill is indeed passed, the country would be one of the first democracies in the world to take such a bold stance.

Legislation to be tabled in Parliament in early 2026

The legislation, scheduled to be presented in the French Parliament as early as January 2026 and, if passed, to be enforced by the next academic year in September 2026, is a twofold initiative.

This legislation will, for the first time, ban social media sites from serving anyone under the age of 15, in addition to enforcing the long-standing prohibition on mobile phone usage in high schools.

This proposal follows Australia’s decision to prevent its youngest citizens from accessing social networks, which has stirred a global controversy over the relationship between social networks and their effects on mental health.

Government cites child protection and mental health concerns

According to President Emmanuel Macron and his cabinet, their legislation is intended to ensure that “appropriate measures are put in place to shield youngsters against inappropriate content, bullying, and sleep disturbances that have become distressingly frequent in adolescents.”

Debate over state intervention and personal freedom

On the face of it, it seems paternalistic, and it is perhaps one of the most classic examples of state interference in matters that would otherwise seem to thwart individual freedom. However, it would be simplistic, and perhaps even short-sighted, to brand it as such.

There is increasing evidence, over the course of the past decade, of the consequences of excessive social media exposure on the health and well-being of not only adolescents but also adults.

There is mounting research evidence in Europe, the United States, Australia, and Asia of increasing levels of teenagers suffering from anxiety, body image disturbances, and self-harm.

Implementation challenges flagged by teacher unions

Nevertheless, the implementation of this ban is not going to be an easy task. This is according to teacher unions, which argue that the use of phones, although banned in middle schools, is not applied consistently. High schools are expected to be more problematic, since students are older and more independent.

“We do not have the human and technical capacity to implement this,” says Jean-Rémi Girard, head of SNALC (National Union of High School, Middle School, Primary Schools, and Higher Education). Whether the policy is right or not is no longer the question; the challenge is to make the policy practical.

Implications for other countries, including India

In general, however, other countries such as India are compelled by the French initiative to wake up to the fact that the digital era is changing more rapidly than our social and legal systems.

India is home to the largest percentage of youth population using the internet and is rightfully worried about screen addiction and online harm. However, unlike the French government, India still needs to formulate a unified strategy for youngsters and digital media.

Also Watch:

Read Also Australia Proposes Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

A defining debate for the digital age

Perhaps France’s bold experiment may go down in flames, or perhaps it will ignite a rethinking of what it means to be a child in the digital age. In either case, this will be the talk of academic and parental circles in 2026; the well-being of children justifies a restriction on their freedom online, and it is a pressing matter that none can afford to ignore.