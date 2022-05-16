Aliens? No, that's how babies in womb pose for MRI scan

A pregnant woman has to go through a lot of healthcare procedures to track the well-being of both the child and the mother herself. From sonographies and scans being a part of the routine checkup, a doctor took to reveal on how the little one inside appears on a medical photo.

Unborn babies look really scary in their safest place - the mother's womb, isn't it? In a TikTok video, doctor who goes by the id @madmedicine, revealed the creepist fact behind not showing parents their bundles of joy in the womb, and the reason was all about the look. Taking to social media he shared a number of MRI scans to show what babies look like as they grow inside mother's womb.

Also, MRI isn't frequent advice for all pregnant ladies, it is only done if the medico wants to clarify on a unlikely health condition or developing disorder.

Newcastle Clinic shared a few imagining snaps and wrote, "The images of our insides aren’t always entirely pleasant, and sometimes can be frightening or even funny!"

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:50 AM IST