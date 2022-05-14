After Elon Musk's Twitter deal pauses, CEO Parag Agrawal writes long note; check details here

The announcement of the Twitter deal being on temporarily came on Friday as Elon Musk wants further information on the number of spam and fake accounts and whether they indeed represent less than 5% of users.

Though Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal isn't like the world's richest man on social media, sharing witty-relevant posts each day, he took to the micro-blogging site with a series of writings - addressing the recent changes in his team via Twitter thread.

"You won’t see tweets from me on the ‘topic of the day’ or the loudest sound bite, but rather on the ongoing, continuous, and challenging work our teams are doing to improve the public conversation on Twitter," the CEO wrote taunting Musk.

Take a look at the tweets, right here:

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:24 AM IST