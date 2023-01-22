After Ayesha, it's THIS Pakistani girl who has set the internet on fire with her dance moves on Deepika Padukone's 'Ang Laga De Re' | Instagram @natalia.calling

The internet has all eyes on a video that captures a girl gracefully dancing during a family function, being identified as a Pakistani girl she can be seen performing on an Indian beat - 'Ang Laga De Re' from Deepika-Ranveer film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The footage was shared on Instagram by her sister and it has gone viral. Watch the video right here:

After Ayesha danced to Lata ji 'Tu Aaja' beat and attracted fame, this girl stunned the internet with her dance performance.

"Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all (sic)," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Since being there on the internet, the video has won two million views. The comments section praised the curvy and classy moves by the talented girl and netizens are impressed with the dance reel.