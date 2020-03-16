After a trance remix, Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' gets a Dub Sharma mix; Richa Chadha wants to choreograph it

After a foot-tapping trance remix, meme-lord and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's iconic 'Go corona, corona go' chant, has now got its Dub Sharma mix.
On Sunday, Siddharth Sharma aka Dub Sharma posted the video on Twitter and since then the video is going viral all over internet.
Watch Video:
Quoting the tweet by Dub Sharma, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, asked if she could do some choreography on it. "Hey Dub, Can I do some choreography on this ? Thanks," she wrote.
Earlier, Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' chant got its trance remix. The remix was made by Vaibhav Londhe. "Spent my whole night to turn these Go Corona Viral Sensation into a music track. Hope You like it," he wrote in the description.
Watch Video:
On February 20, Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, was seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
Recently, Athawale said that the chant has multiple meanings. He said that the "Go corona, corona go" chant shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at the same time. He further added that the chant is for urging the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has claimed 6,523 lives worldwide and 169,935 people have been tested positive for the virus.
In India, two people have died and the total positive cases rose to 113 on Monday.
