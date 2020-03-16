Viral

Updated on

After a trance remix, Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' gets a Dub Sharma mix; Richa Chadha wants to choreograph it

By FPJ Web Desk

Ramdas Athawale said that the "Go corona, corona go" chant shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at the same time.

Ramdas Athawale and Dub Sharma
Ramdas Athawale and Dub Sharma
Twitter

After a foot-tapping trance remix, meme-lord and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's iconic 'Go corona, corona go' chant, has now got its Dub Sharma mix.

On Sunday, Siddharth Sharma aka Dub Sharma posted the video on Twitter and since then the video is going viral all over internet.

Watch Video:

Quoting the tweet by Dub Sharma, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, asked if she could do some choreography on it. "Hey Dub, Can I do some choreography on this ? Thanks," she wrote.

Earlier, Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' chant got its trance remix. The remix was made by Vaibhav Londhe. "Spent my whole night to turn these Go Corona Viral Sensation into a music track. Hope You like it," he wrote in the description.

Watch Video:

On February 20, Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, was seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Recently, Athawale said that the chant has multiple meanings. He said that the "Go corona, corona go" chant shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at the same time. He further added that the chant is for urging the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has claimed 6,523 lives worldwide and 169,935 people have been tested positive for the virus.

In India, two people have died and the total positive cases rose to 113 on Monday.

Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency:

1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743

3. Assam - 6913347770

4. Bihar - 104

5. Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

6. Goa - 104

7. Gujarat - 104

8. Haryana - 8558893911

9. Himachal Pradesh - 104

10. Jharkhand - 104

11. Karnataka - 104

12. Kerala - 0471-2552056

13. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177

14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394

15. Manipur- 3852411688

16. Meghalaya - 108

17. Mizoram - 102

18. Nagaland - 7005539653

19. Odisha - 9439994859

20. Punjab - 104

21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

22. Sikkim - 104

23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

24. Telangana - 104

25. Tripura - 0381-2315879

26. Uttarakhand - 104

27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145

28. West Bengal - 3323412600

29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102

30. Chandigarh - 9779558282

31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 104

32. Delhi - 011-22307145

33. Jammu - 01912520982

34. Kashmir - 01942440283

35. Ladakh - 09182256462

36. Lakshadweep - 104

37. Puducherry - 104

The central helpline number is 011-23978046.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in