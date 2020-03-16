After a trance remix, Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' gets a Dub Sharma mix; Richa Chadha wants to choreograph it

On February 20, Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, was seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Recently, Athawale said that the chant has multiple meanings. He said that the "Go corona, corona go" chant shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at the same time. He further added that the chant is for urging the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.

Watch Video: