Have you seen it yet? Amid coronavirus pandemic, ‘Contagion’ becomes one of the most-watched films online

Steven Soderbergh's 2011 directorial Contagion has become one of the most-watched films amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. With a multi-starrer cast including Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet, the film has made its return due to similarities with the recent pandemic.
Contagion revolves around the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, which is brought to a halt with the help of a vaccine. However it touches upon the attempts made by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, amid the loss of social order due to the pandemic.
With the current outbreak leading to a lockdown situation and social distancing, many have taken to binge watching movies and series. According to reports, the film is the most watched flick online after the Harry Potter franchise.
Besides the film, a 2008 book named Heart of Darkness by Dean Koontz also made headlines for predicting an outbreak 'around 2020'. While the coronavirus outbreak isn’t exactly as per the book, but the narrative has its set of similarities.
The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday. According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 6,069, out of 162,699 total cases.
