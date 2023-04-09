3 traditions from across the world that will give you a cultural shock | FPJ

The Dalai Lama's video showed him popping out his tongue in front of an Indian boy and allegedly asking the minor to suck it. The clip surfaced online and sparked outrage. However, reports claim that the act done by the spiritual leader comes as a part of a ritual from Tibetan traditions. It says: "Sticking out one's tongue' is a traditional Tibetan greeting."

Surprised to know that such a gesture exists? FPJ brings to you some more practices from across the world that have the potential to give you a cultural shock and leave you stunned.

INDIA

Do you know that India has the concept of "Posthumous marriages?" This is done with the belief that the marriage will help them rest in peace and satisfy their unfulfilled desires. There were a few recent across that brought the case to light and left people wondering about it. To note one such incident, in 2022, a couple from Karnataka was married 30 years after their death.

JAPAN

The Penis Festival of Japan is something bizarre and unusual. Does such a festival occur at your place? The celebration goes by the "Kanamara Matsuri" and is marked on the streets of Kawasaki in Japan. It also welcomes sex workers to participate in the procession that is carried out to seek blessings for good health and protection from sexually transmitted diseases. Reportedly, it is said that a demoness with vaginal teeth seduced men to their deaths until temple priests used a metal di*k to destroy her deadly secret weapon.

Thailand

Do you know Thailand has a monkey food fest? The monkey buffet festival is an occasion where a lavish feast is held to treat monkeys. Not just are bananas served to them but many more dishes are put forth to worship and honour them. The festivities come alive in November at the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple.