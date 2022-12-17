e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the year'

Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the year'

To the unversed, "Bellend" is an English language slang that the Cambridge Dictionary defines as "a stupid or annoying man."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Vladimir Putin - 'Bellend of the year' |
Follow us on

Putin's penis-headed statue erected in a UK village has caught the attention of the media. Bell End, a village in England installed a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin and awarded him with the bizarre title "Bellend of the year." To the unversed, "Bellend" is an English language slang that the Cambridge Dictionary defines as "a stupid or annoying man."

The statue was installed on December 15 as a protest against the ten-month-long invasion. The effigy came that voiced against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine facilitated people throw eggs at the erected statue of Putin.

The organiser of the protest told PA news agency: I needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and I thought there was one person who has universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin. Right in front of Putin's statue, 'free eggs' were placed. "You could just throw eggs at the statue, which people did so willingly and quite happily," the organiser was quoted.

Read Also
'Nobody speaks when I speak...': Indigo Delhi to Mumbai traveller argues with co-passenger in viral...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the...

Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the...

'Nobody speaks when I speak...': Indigo Delhi to Mumbai traveller argues with co-passenger in viral...

'Nobody speaks when I speak...': Indigo Delhi to Mumbai traveller argues with co-passenger in viral...

This Indian flight captain's rhyme rap announcement is cheering flyers and going viral for all the...

This Indian flight captain's rhyme rap announcement is cheering flyers and going viral for all the...

Viral video: 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' trend finds another male version, this time it's more desi;...

Viral video: 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja' trend finds another male version, this time it's more desi;...

Chicken Biryani or Masala Dosa? Swiggy reveals what foodies were enjoying this year

Chicken Biryani or Masala Dosa? Swiggy reveals what foodies were enjoying this year