 120-Cm-Long Ice Cream Tower Can Tickle Every Dessert Lover & Give Them Sweet Cravings, Video Surfaces From Eatery In Japan's Nagasaki City
So far, the video has hit 14.5 million views on Instagram. Alongside, it has attracted lakhs and lakhs of likes from people who were amazed by the tall ice cream served at the foodie outlet in Japan. It was learned that the eatery was located in the Nagasaki City.

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Japan: 120-Cm-Long Ice Cream Video | Instagram/tamo__tyan

We came across a video that will certainly draw the attention of those who love ice cream. Let us tell you more about the video, which is going viral on social media. It shows a 120-cm-long ice cream tower crafted to leave people craving to try it. It gives a visual treat for dessert lovers.

120-cm-long ice cream

It was an enticing video, especially for those with a sweet tooth who would never say no to chilled desserts. It captured an eatery in Japan preparing an impressively tall, 120-cm-long, ice cream tower to treat people. The video opened with a staff carefully carrying the dish from the pantry to the food table and serving it there.

article-image

The visual of towering layers of colourful ice cream, adding limitless toppings, and even some creative fruits and berry-based decorations surfaced online earlier this month. It showed a dessert chef creating this amazing dish on camera. He placed a huge cone glass at the kitchen desk and filled it meticulously with ice cream scoops and fruits.

As the camera zoomed in, it showcased the intricate details of each layer that completed the look of the chilled dessert. It was loaded with sweet items, cone ice creams, and scoops of ice cream, along with more ingredients.

article-image

Video goes viral

