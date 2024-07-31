 Wait, What? Man Prepares Ice Cream Using Bhindi & Citrus In Viral Food Reel
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
How about treating yourself with an ice cream today? In case aren't up for ordering it, here's a video that helps you prepare an ice cream at home, however, in the most unexpected flavour. The video is going viral on Instagram for showing the preparation of an ice cream using bhindi (okra) and citrus.

The video opened by showing a box filled with okra, which served as the main ingredient for the homemade ice cream. Bhindi ice cream, really? The food reel showed the entire recipe on camera where the influencer identified as Stephen prepared the chilled dessert.

From meticulously chopping the vegetable to plucking its seeds out, seconds into the video, Stephen was seen creating something considered to be bizarre for many. He added the okra seeds into a mixer to mash them enough. With a few more ingredients he added consistency to the ice cream batter.

A piece of citrus and orange each were soon cut and added paired with the outer covering of the lady finger. They were slightly cooked on heat with some water, followed by binding them. The video further showed Stephen preparing a cone out of the mix, alongside adding scoops of the mashed homemade ice cream to it.

The video was uploaded on Instagram about a month ago and so far, it has gained more than 2.5 million views. The influencer's food reel is undoubtedly going viral on the social media platform.

