 Ice Cream Sandwich, Anyone? Foodie Toasts Bread With Ice Cream Stuffing; Video Goes Viral
The internet has come across a bizarre dish which adds an ice cream inside a bread and toasts it to create the dish.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

You might have tried sandwich ice creams, but what about ice cream sandwiches? While you may think that aren't really different, let us tell you that's not true. The internet has come across a dish which adds an ice cream inside a bread and toasts it. That's an ice cream sandwich.

Watch video below

Post describes the dish to be great...

A video shared on the internet showed a foodie creating this uncommon dish. It opened by showing the person placing a chocolate ice cream inside slices of bread, followed by toasting it on the flame.

The post was captioned to describe the dish and praise it. "The texture of an ice cream sandwich is unforgettable...Each bite is a delightful combination of the warm bread and the cold ice cream, creating a unique experience," it read, while suggesting the bizarre food curation to be a "fantastic treat for parties and outdoor picnics."

Netizens react

The video was shared online earlier this month. Already, it has reached a million users on Instagram. However, the dish didn't appeal netizens as much as it made them disgusted. People were seen dropping emojis suggesting disgust and nausea while reacting to the video. Some ice cream lovers voted otherwise and shared heart emojis in the comment section.

