This Delicious-Looking Ice Cream Roll Is Made Up Of Something That Will Leave You Shocked; Check Viral Video To Know

Keeping aside the usual taste of ice creams, such as vanilla, chocolate, and butterscotch, you might have surely explored the world of the chilled dessert someday by trying something new or not too ordinary. What's the weirdest ice cream flavour you have tried in your lifetime? We didn't hear you say anything as bizarre as the ingredient added to make this ice cream.

Check viral video

What was added in the bizarre ice cream?

You might have enjoyed a paan or a gulkhand-based ice cream, but what if we say that this preparation goes a little beyond. The ingredient used in the ice cream preparation is something not so healthy and is rather advised to keep away. What's that? The delicious-looking ice cream roll is made up of an ingredient that will leave you shocked.

Paan masala is the ingredient that will leave you shocked

Spilling the beans, let us tell you that the ice cream was made using not paan or gulkhand but paan masala. Yes, you read that right. The item which was later garnished with chocolate syrup and oreo biscuits, contained the paan masala powder in it. Did you just scream, "Oh no"?

As the video rolled out the internet, netizens couldn't believe what they had come across. They pitied themselves on what they were seeing. "Bas yeh dekhna baaki tha," they wrote while expressing their disgusting over recently viral bizarre dishes.