Viral Video: Man Eats Ice Cream By Mashing It With Salted Duck Eggs

Ice Cream X Salted Duck Eggs |

Love ice cream? You might find an ice cream to be a perfect dessert for a summer afternoon, but would you be ready to experiment with it? In case we say that someone's trying scoops of ice cream with salty eggs, we might agree that it's ruining the dish for you. However, that is exactly what a viral video is all about. It shows a man eating an ice cream with salty duck eggs.

Watch video

Calvin Lee, an influencer from Singapore, is known for posting foodie experiments on social media. In his recent reel, he shared about eating the chilled dessert with eggs, salty duck eggs to be precise. He filmed the entire process of how he added those eggs and mashed them into the ice cream before consuming it. His recipe of Salted Egg Ice Cream was shared in the video.

The video opened showing Lee adding boiled eggs coated with salt to a bowl of ice cream. He then sprinkled some salted egg powder into the bowl of salted eggs and ice cream. Ouch, what next? He smashed it well with a wooden spoon.

Did he like the dish?

This recipe made him say get a "Super feeling about the dish." Seconds later, he went ahead with trying the dish he just created. Interestingly, he found the dish to be good enough for consumption, rather he was thrilled by its taste. "Omg super yassss!" was his candid reaction on tasting the salty ice cream which contained mashed eggs.

That wasn't all. The foodie man even described what impressed him about the unique recipe. "What a lovely rich, sweet and salty ice cream packed with salted egg flavor," he said while urging people to give it a try for sure.