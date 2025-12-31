Year-End Boost For Youth: Yogi Govt Releases Notification For 32,679 Police Jobs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: On the last day of the year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a major gift for 2026 to lakhs of youth in the state. Under the Direct Recruitment–2025 drive for Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in Uttar Pradesh Police, a recruitment notification has been issued for a total of 32,679 posts. The notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board clearly indicates that under the Yogi government, employment is not just an announcement but a continuous process. This step is being seen as another major initiative towards strengthening the police force while also providing stable and dignified employment to the youth.

According to the Recruitment Board, candidates can apply online from December 31, 2025 to January 30, 2026. Before applying, candidates must mandatorily register on the Board’s One Time Registration (OTR) system. This system is considered a significant step towards making the recruitment process transparent, fast, and technology-driven. Once registered through OTR, candidates will not need to upload documents repeatedly, saving both time and resources.

During the tenure of Yogi Adityanath, police recruitment has taken the form of a sustained mission. In 2025 alone, recruitment for 60,244 constable posts was completed, and the announcement of 32,679 new recruitments further underlines the government’s commitment to prioritizing both law and order and the future of youth. Earlier, more than 2.19 lakh recruitments have already been completed in the police department, laying a strong foundation for both public safety and employment. In recent years, the government’s focus on clearing long-pending recruitments, ensuring fair selection, and delivering time-bound appointments has grown consistently stronger.

Continuous recruitment has increased confidence among the youth while also enhancing the strength and capacity of the police force. The government believes that a strong police system is the foundation of a secure Uttar Pradesh. The transparent recruitment process has also dispelled earlier apprehensions associated with police recruitment. Under the Yogi government, merit-based selection, technological monitoring, and timely results have become defining features of the recruitment system.