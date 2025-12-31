UP Govt To Launch ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’ In 2026 To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: In a significant step towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as the country’s best investment destination, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to take another major leap forward.

With the objective of making Ease of Doing Business more effective, transparent, and investor-friendly, the government is developing an advanced online single window clearance system, ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’. This upgraded version is likely to be launched in 2026 and aims to provide investors with a seamless, integrated, and intelligent digital experience.

The state’s investment nodal agency, Invest UP, is finalising the development of the platform, incorporating feedback and suggestions from investors as well as domain experts to ensure global best practices.

The new system is being designed for complete integration with the National Single Window System (NSWS), ensuring that all required approvals, clearances, and services at both the central and state levels are available on a single platform. This integration will eliminate the need for investors to approach multiple departments repeatedly and will significantly accelerate the execution of projects.

By streamlining processes and reducing procedural bottlenecks, Nivesh Mitra 3.0 is expected to enhance investor confidence and improve overall efficiency.

To further strengthen transparency and accountability in governance, Nivesh Mitra 3.0 will be comprehensively integrated with IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System), the Chief Minister’s Dashboard (Darpan), Nivesh Sarathi, OIMS, and the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB).

Through this integration, investor grievances can be directly registered on IGRS, enabling real-time monitoring up to the Chief Minister’s Office level. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister’s Dashboard will clearly display department-wise progress, pending cases, and the status of decisions, thereby reinforcing mechanisms for fixing accountability among officials and ensuring timely resolution.

One of the most distinctive features of Nivesh Mitra 3.0 will be its AI-based smart dashboard. This advanced tool will enable real-time data analysis, live tracking of investment proposals, and performance assessment of departments. By identifying potential obstacles at an early stage, the system will facilitate quicker interventions and informed, data-driven decision-making.

The integration of artificial intelligence is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening policy formulation as well as effective on-ground implementation.

Keeping investor convenience at the core, the portal will feature a robust multi-channel communication system. Investors will receive regular updates on their application status, approvals, objections, and grievance redressal through WhatsApp, email, and SMS. This proactive communication framework will ensure faster information flow, greater transparency, and enhanced trust between investors and the administration.

Over the years, the Yogi government has positioned Uttar Pradesh prominently on the investment map through initiatives such as the Global Investors Summit, wide-ranging policy reforms, simplified procedures, and a strong push for digital governance. Nivesh Mitra 3.0 is expected to further strengthen this foundation, serving as a milestone initiative that not only boosts investor confidence but also elevates departmental efficiency and administrative transparency to new levels.

Experts believe that with the implementation of Nivesh Mitra 3.0, the process of industrial establishment in Uttar Pradesh will become simpler, time-bound, and free from corruption. This initiative is poised to significantly advance the vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh by accelerating industrial growth, generating employment opportunities, and driving economic empowerment across the state.