Yogi Govt’s 10 Big Gifts In 2026: Jobs, Expressway, Investments & More

Lucknow: The year 2026 is set to emerge as a year of new hope for the people of the state. In 2026, the Yogi government is going to offer ten major gifts to the people, which will make their lives easier, more convenient, and economically stronger. These include 1.5 lakh government jobs for the youth, the Ganga Expressway to accelerate economic growth, the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony, the Global Investors Summit, and several other major initiatives. All these initiatives are in the pipeline and will materialize on the ground in 2026. These ten major gifts are as follows:

1. Gift of 1.5 lakh government jobs for the youth of the state

In 2026, the Yogi government will issue recruitment advertisements for around 50,000 posts each in the police and education departments. Along with this, recruitment will be carried out for 20,000 posts in the revenue department. Vacant posts will also be filled in departments such as prisons, housing development, women and child development (nutrition), and health.

The process of issuing recruitment advertisements across various departments is in its final stage.

In 2026, the police department will release recruitment advertisements for around 50,000 posts. Preparations for this have been completed. The police department will recruit around 30,000 constables and 5,000 sub-inspectors, in addition to about 15,000 other posts.

According to official sources, the education department will also recruit around 50,000 personnel, ranging from assistant teachers to principals. Similarly, 20,000 posts will be filled in the revenue department, with the highest number being for lekhpals. In addition, around 30,000 posts will be filled in the health, housing development, prisons, and women and child development (nutrition) departments.

According to information from various official sources, total new recruitments will exceed 1.5 lakh.

2. Noida International Airport to become the country’s Jewar

Located in Jewar near Delhi, India’s largest international airport-Noida International Airport ,is proposed to be inaugurated soon. Built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore over 3,300 acres, the airport will initially start operations with one runway, while up to five runways can be made operational in the future. The airport will have the capacity to handle one crore passengers annually, with an average of 150 flights operating daily.

3. Ganga Expressway to give new momentum to economic growth

In 2026, a new chapter will be added to infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, with the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway-the state’s longest and most ambitious road project so far. This expressway will not only reduce travel time but will also provide fresh momentum to the state’s economic development.

The Ganga Expressway is approximately 594 kilometers long and will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh with Prayagraj in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It will pass through 12 districts and 518 villages. Built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the foundation stone of this project was laid in December 2021.

4. Investments to take shape through the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony

After positioning Uttar Pradesh as a dream destination for investors worldwide, the Yogi government is now focused on translating investments into projects on the ground.

In this direction, the government is preparing to organize its fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) at the beginning of 2026. Through this, investment projects worth over ₹5 lakh crore will be implemented.

Across its two terms, the Yogi government has already brought industrial projects worth over ₹15 lakh crore to the ground through four Ground Breaking Ceremonies and has ensured jobs and employment opportunities for more than 60 lakh youth.

5. Large-scale investment to be attracted through GIS

In addition to the GBC, the Yogi government is also considering organizing another Global Investors Summit (GIS) in 2026. Given that the 2023 GIS received investment proposals worth over ₹35 lakh crore, the 2026 edition is expected to be even more grand.

For this, the Industrial Development Department and Invest UP have prepared an extensive action plan. To attract maximum investors, roadshows will be organized across major states in the country as well as several leading countries, as was done earlier.

6. Nivesh Mitra 3.0 to accelerate Ease of Doing Business

As a major step toward improving Ease of Doing Business, the next version of the state’s flagship online single-window clearance system-Nivesh Mitra 3.0-will be launched in 2026. Several innovations will be incorporated to make it more investor-friendly.

7. 53 types of minor surgeries to be conducted in AYUSH hospitals.

The Yogi government is continuously taking major steps to ensure quality healthcare for patients in government hospitals.

In this sequence, facilities for surgeries will be introduced in AYUSH hospitals in 2026. This will reduce the burden on allopathic hospitals and ensure that patients do not have to wait long for minor surgeries.

8. Strict rules to curb black marketing of codeine-based cough syrups and NDPS-category drugs

The Yogi government will frame strict rules to prevent black marketing of codeine-based cough syrups and NDPS-category drugs. In this regard, the FSDA headquarters has sent a proposal to the government. Geo-tagging of wholesale establishments dealing in these drugs will be mandatory. Complete photo and video records of storage capacity, purchase, and sale details will have to be maintained. Additionally, drug inspectors will verify the experience certificates of technical personnel at wholesale establishments.

9. Call center capacity to be doubled to curb cyber fraud

The Yogi government is taking the growing menace of cyber fraud and crime in the state very seriously. As part of this effort, the government will double call center capacity in 2026 to curb cybercrime and fraud. Currently, Dial 112 has 20 staff members per shift across three shifts in its call center. Similarly, at the first floor of the DCP South Office in Lucknow, 30 staff members operate per shift across three shifts. This capacity will be doubled.

10. Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway work to be completed by February

The Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway will be completed by February. This expressway is 63 kilometers long and is being built at a cost of around ₹4,700 crore. Once operational, travel time from Lucknow Airport to Kanpur will be reduced to just 40 minutes, compared to the current two to three hours.