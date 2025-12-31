Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Marks Ram Lalla Consecration Anniversary In Ayodhya With CM Yogi Adityanath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |

Ayodhya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, arrived in Ayodhya today to take part in the second anniversary celebrations of the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. On this auspicious occasion, he first offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then had darshan of Lord Ramlala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Thereafter, amid Vedic chants, he installed the Dharm

Dhwaja atop the spire of the Maa Annapurna Temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Expressing deep emotion, the Defence Minister said, “What more could I ask for today? It feels as though I have received everything I ever desired in life. Lord Ram Himself chose me for this moment, which is why I am here today.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling it the most fortunate day of his life, he recalled that two years ago, the re-consecration of Lord Ram at this sacred site marked a historic moment of pride for the entire nation. He said that today, Lord Ram’s glory illuminates not only India but the entire world.

Rajnath Singh remarked that every street and intersection of Ayodhya resonates with the spirit of Ram. From Kanak Bhavan and Dashrath Mahal to Hanuman Garhi, the entire city shines in the divine presence of Maa Sarayu.

He emphasized that this spiritual radiance is no longer confined to Ayodhya alone, but has spread across the whole of Awadh and the nation. Describing the day as glorious, he reminded everyone that this sacred land endured immense sacrifices and humiliation for centuries for Lord Ram, yet its faith never wavered. He termed the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya as the consecration of India’s spiritual power, and said that the present generation is truly fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment with their own eyes.

Describing the Ram Temple movement as the grandest narrative in the world, the Defence Minister said it is unparalleled in both scale and time. He noted that from India to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, people from diverse communities who revere Lord Ram felt connected to this movement. He said a 500-year-long, peaceful struggle of such magnitude has no parallel in history. He added that along with the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya is witnessing rapid development through improved air, rail, and road connectivity, creating new opportunities in industry and trade. This development wave, he said, is not limited to Ayodhya but is reaching the entire Awadh region and the country at large.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their visionary leadership under the double-engine government.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh cited Lord Ram’s teachings on righteousness, stating that even in war, dharma must never be abandoned.

He said, “The Indian Army acted with restraint and resolve, taking precise and purposeful action to teach terrorists a lesson by striking their hideouts.”

He also mentioned that just as a grand and divine temple of Lord Ram has been established in Ayodhya Dham, a magnificent temple is also being constructed at the birthplace of Maa Janaki in Punaura Dham.

Concluding his address, the Defence Minister prayed, “May this flag of Sanatan Dharma continue to fly as long as the sun and the moon endure. May Lord Ram guide us all on the path of duty.”