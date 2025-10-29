Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment

Relatives protest outside Seema Hospital in Lucknow after a woman and her newborn died during delivery, alleging medical negligence and extortion | File Photo

Lucknow: A woman and her newborn died during delivery at a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday, triggering hours of protest from grieving relatives who accused the hospital of demanding ₹4 lakh before providing treatment. The incident took place at Seema Hospital in Balwant Kheda, Bijnor area.

Family Alleges Negligence And Excessive Demand For Money

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Mamta, wife of labourer Bechalal from Parag Road, LDA Colony, was admitted early Saturday after labour pains began. According to the family, the hospital initially demanded ₹30,000 for admission, of which ₹25,000 was paid. Mamta delivered a stillborn baby following surgery.

Relatives said that excessive bleeding worsened her condition, but the hospital demanded ₹4 lakh more and two units of blood before further treatment. Although the family arranged blood, Mamta’s condition deteriorated and she died before being shifted to the trauma centre.

Hospital Staff Flee After Death; Relatives Protest For Hours

Following her death, hospital staff allegedly locked the building and fled. Angry relatives placed Mamta’s body outside the hospital gate and protested for nearly three hours, demanding action against the management.

ACP Krishna Nagar Rajneesh Verma reached the spot and assured an investigation, after which the protest ended. Police said formal action will be taken once a written complaint is received.

Also Watch:

Hospital Under Scrutiny; Police To Investigate

Locals said Seema Hospital, run by Seema Yadav, has eight beds and no other patients were present during the incident. The family alleged that despite arranging blood and paying money, treatment was deliberately delayed, leading to the deaths.