 Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance

Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance

Ranjana Gautam from Jhansi rebuilt her family’s life after her husband’s accident by starting a hardware business with government support. Earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, she now supports her family and provides employment to other rural women, reflecting CM Yogi’s women empowerment vision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, December 20: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the impact of women empowerment schemes being implemented across the state is now clearly visible at the grassroots level.

The story of Ranjana Gautam from Digara village in Jhansi district stands as a strong testimony to this transformation. After her husband met with a serious accident, the family faced a severe livelihood crisis. Today, the same family has become a symbol of self-reliance.

Ranjana earns Rs 20,000 monthly, empowers other women

Ranjana now earns around ₹20,000 per month, with an annual income of nearly ₹2.5 lakh. She is not only managing her household expenses but is also providing employment to other women in the village, helping them become self-reliant. Through her income, she is ensuring her children’s education, meeting household needs, and preparing for future requirements.

FPJ Shorts
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
'They Are Not Ready For This': Dhruv Rathee Hints At Releasing A Video On Dhurandhar; Claims A YouTube Video Can 'Destroy A ₹300 Crore Propaganda Film'
Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister Suresh Khanna On Cough Syrup Case | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister Suresh Khanna On Cough Syrup Case | VIDEO
Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri Youth Mujahid Sheikh
Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri Youth Mujahid Sheikh
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

Accident changed life, responsibility taken with resolve

The life of 24-year-old Ranjana Gautam changed drastically after her marriage when an accident left her husband unable to work. With the family’s only source of income coming to a halt, the situation became extremely challenging. Instead of giving up, Ranjana decided to shoulder the responsibility of her family and move forward with determination.

Hardware business started with government support

With the support of Yogi government schemes and the Self Help Group, Ranjana availed a bank loan and started a hardware retail business. In the initial phase, balancing household responsibilities, caring for her husband, and managing a new business was not easy. However, her continuous hard work and willingness to learn helped her overcome these challenges.

Mission to create ‘Lakhpati Didis’ highlighted

Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Deepa Ranjan, said that the aim is to empower “Lakhpati Didis” and transform them into “Crorepati Didis.”

Training and technology strengthen rural enterprises

Training provided under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with exposure to marketing strategies and new technologies, has strengthened Ranjana’s business.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri...
article-image

Story reflects changing rural Uttar Pradesh

This story is not just about one woman, but reflects a changing rural Uttar Pradesh, where women are no longer dependent on others and are emerging as strong pillars of their families and society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto...

Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'SP President Must Reveal Truth Behind Photo With Codeine Mafia,' Says Minister...

Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri...

Success Story: CM Yogi Adityanath’s 'Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' Transforms Life Of Lakhimpur Kheri...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'Strict Action Against Overseas Job Fraudsters,' CM Yogi Adityanath Assures...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...