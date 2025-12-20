Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, December 20: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the impact of women empowerment schemes being implemented across the state is now clearly visible at the grassroots level.

The story of Ranjana Gautam from Digara village in Jhansi district stands as a strong testimony to this transformation. After her husband met with a serious accident, the family faced a severe livelihood crisis. Today, the same family has become a symbol of self-reliance.

Ranjana earns Rs 20,000 monthly, empowers other women

Ranjana now earns around ₹20,000 per month, with an annual income of nearly ₹2.5 lakh. She is not only managing her household expenses but is also providing employment to other women in the village, helping them become self-reliant. Through her income, she is ensuring her children’s education, meeting household needs, and preparing for future requirements.

Accident changed life, responsibility taken with resolve

The life of 24-year-old Ranjana Gautam changed drastically after her marriage when an accident left her husband unable to work. With the family’s only source of income coming to a halt, the situation became extremely challenging. Instead of giving up, Ranjana decided to shoulder the responsibility of her family and move forward with determination.

Hardware business started with government support

With the support of Yogi government schemes and the Self Help Group, Ranjana availed a bank loan and started a hardware retail business. In the initial phase, balancing household responsibilities, caring for her husband, and managing a new business was not easy. However, her continuous hard work and willingness to learn helped her overcome these challenges.

Mission to create ‘Lakhpati Didis’ highlighted

Mission Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Deepa Ranjan, said that the aim is to empower “Lakhpati Didis” and transform them into “Crorepati Didis.”

Training and technology strengthen rural enterprises

Training provided under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with exposure to marketing strategies and new technologies, has strengthened Ranjana’s business.

Story reflects changing rural Uttar Pradesh

This story is not just about one woman, but reflects a changing rural Uttar Pradesh, where women are no longer dependent on others and are emerging as strong pillars of their families and society.