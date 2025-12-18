Uttar Pradesh To Launch Statewide Cleanliness Drive On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: On the occasion of the culmination of the centenary year of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to pay him a meaningful and people-centric tribute. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special and extensive cleanliness campaign will be conducted across the state on December 25. Through this campaign, a message will be conveyed to realise Atal Ji’s vision of a Clean, Strong and Self-Reliant India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated on several platforms that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a great statesman but also a symbol of good governance, nation-building and social consciousness. In this context, the cleanliness campaign will serve as a true tribute to his ideals and values.

The responsibility for this statewide special cleanliness campaign has been entrusted to Local Urban Bodies and the Panchayati Raj Department. Local Urban Bodies will implement the campaign in all urban areas in a systematic and effective manner, while the Panchayati Raj Department will lead the initiative in rural areas, ensuring that the message of cleanliness reaches every village.

Under the campaign, special cleanliness activities will be carried out at public places, roads, markets, government buildings, educational institutions and Gram Panchayat premises. Active participation of public representatives, officers, employees, voluntary organisations, youth and common citizens will be ensured.

The primary objective of the programme is to strengthen collective commitment towards cleanliness on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. Simultaneously, the initiative aims to inspire the younger generation and citizens with Atal Ji’s life values, patriotism, democratic ethics and spirit of service.

As part of the Atal Jayanti Centenary Culmination Programme, various activities will be organised at both district and state levels. At the district level, competitions such as essay writing, speech, painting and poetry recitation will be held between December 18 and December 22. At the state level, the main programme will be organised on December 25 at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the aegis of the Culture Department, a grand cultural programme will be organised on December 25 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lucknow. On this occasion, winners of the poetry recitation competition organised in Lucknow will present their compositions, paying a heartfelt tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poet persona.