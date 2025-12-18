10 Lakh Jobs In 10 Years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets New Employment Record

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow. The Yogi government is preparing to give a historic gift to the youth of Uttar Pradesh in 2026. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent high-level meeting, directed officials to provide department wise details of vacant posts so that recruitment could be expedited.

After reviewing the vacancies, CM Yogi has approved the recruitment of 1.5 lakh government jobs across various departments next year. The largest share of appointments will be in the Police and Education departments, with 50,000 posts each, followed by 20,000 posts in the Revenue department. Additional recruitments will also take place in Housing Development, Health, Child Development, Nutrition, and Prisons. With this, the Yogi government is set to create a record by providing the highest number of government jobs in a single year. More importantly, by 2026, the government will achieve the milestone of 10 lakh government jobs in 10 years, becoming the first in the state’s history to do so.

So far, the Yogi government has already provided over 8.5 lakh jobs in the last 8.5 years, all through a transparent and fair process. This has significantly boosted the confidence of the state’s youth in the recruitment system, which earlier lacked transparency under previous governments.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti...

According to official sources, the Police department will recruit 30,000 constables, 5,000 sub inspectors, and 15,000 personnel in other categories. The Education department will fill around 50,000 posts ranging from assistant teachers to lecturers and principals. The Revenue department will recruit 20,000 personnel, primarily for the post of Lekhpal.

Recruitment advertisements are in the final stages of preparation, and processes have already begun in some departments. Once completed, this massive drive will firmly establish the Yogi government’s record of 10 lakh government jobs in a decade, marking a new chapter in employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youth.