UP CM Yogi Adityanath Advocates Healthy Lifestyle To Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that chronic kidney disease can be effectively prevented and managed through a balanced and disciplined lifestyle. Addressing the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), the Chief Minister stressed the need for a well-planned and comprehensive strategy to safeguard young children, who are increasingly vulnerable to kidney-related illnesses.

Highlighting the state’s public health achievements, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has already demonstrated its capacity to tackle major health challenges by successfully eliminating encephalitis within two years. “This achievement stands as a strong example of what coordinated governance and focused implementation can deliver,” he said.

No shortage of funds, world-class facilities in government hospitals

The Chief Minister praised SGPGI for its long-standing service to humanity since its inception. He noted that prior to 2017, the health sector in Uttar Pradesh suffered from neglect, financial constraints, and poor infrastructure, with hospitals often associated with disorder and lack of hygiene.

“After 2017, we ensured that no government hospital in the state, including SGPGI, faced any shortage of funds,” he said. CM Yogi pointed out that between 1947 and 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 17 medical colleges, whereas today around 80 medical colleges are serving nearly 25 crore citizens across the state.

Government hospitals saved lakhs of lives during COVID-19

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said government hospitals, including SGPGI, played a crucial role in saving millions of lives during an unprecedented crisis. He noted that technology was effectively integrated with healthcare services, with telemedicine being widely used to provide treatment to patients.

He added that in a single year, the state government allocated ₹1,3000 crore exclusively for the medical treatment of citizens. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 5.5 crore Golden Cards have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring access to quality treatment, including advanced care for kidney patients.

Government fully committed to citizens’ health

CM Yogi asserted that Uttar Pradesh is no longer a “BIMARU” state and now has sufficient financial resources to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. “Earlier, the state was known for ‘one district, one mafia’; today, it stands for ‘one district, one medical college’,” he said.

He informed that dialysis facilities have been established in government hospitals across all districts, ensuring accessible kidney care. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would not compromise on public health and continues to run campaigns against food adulteration. He also highlighted efforts to promote natural farming in 34 districts, aimed at reducing excessive use of chemical fertilizers.

Referring again to eastern Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that thousands of children lost their lives to encephalitis before 2017, but the disease was completely eliminated within two years after his government assumed office.

Four-day international workshop on kidney care

The 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology commenced with a grand inauguration at SGPGI on Thursday. The four-day international workshop, ISNCON-2025, scheduled from December 18 to 21, will focus on modern treatment methods, research advancements, and technological innovations in kidney disease management.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, and SGPGI Director Radhakrishna Dhiman were also present on the occasion.

Organising Secretary Narayan Prasad informed that experts from Europe, the United States, Nepal, and Bangladesh are participating in the conference, making it a significant global platform for discussions on kidney health.