 UP Government Allocates 3.72 Lakh Homes To Marginalized Sections Under CM Yogi Adityanath
Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a record 3.72 lakh permanent houses have been allocated to tribals, victims of natural disasters, persons with disabilities, and other deprived sections of society at the lowest rung.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
UP Government Allocates 3.72 Lakh Homes To Marginalized Sections Under CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has achieved another historic milestone in the direction of social justice and inclusive development.

This achievement is proof of the Yogi government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reaches every needy person.

It is noteworthy that the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) was launched in February 2018. The objective of this scheme is to provide dignified permanent homes to homeless and extremely needy families living in rural areas.

The Yogi government has made need and sensitivity the clear basis for housing allocation. The highest number of permanent houses, 93,300, have been allocated to victims of natural disasters, while 91,062 houses have been allocated to persons with disabilities.

In addition, more than 50,000 houses have been allocated to the Musahar community, and more than 41,000 houses to destitute widowed women. These figures clearly show that the Yogi government is focused on those sections of society that have remained deprived of government schemes for decades.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extremely backward and deprived communities such as Vantangia, Musahar, Tharu, Kol, Sahariya, Chero, Baiga, Nat, and Banjara have been provided with permanent housing on a large scale for the first time.

These are the same communities that previously existed only in statistics, but not in development schemes. Now, after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, they have finally received their due rights.

UP Government Allocates 3.72 Lakh Homes To Marginalized Sections Under CM Yogi Adityanath

