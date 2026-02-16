Uttar Pradesh Tables Mega ₹9.12 Lakh Crore Budget, Targets $1 Trillion Economy | ANI

Lucknow: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has presented a budget exceeding ₹9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, placing region-wise balanced development at the core of its strategy. The budget, tabled in the Legislative Assembly, outlines distinct priorities for Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, Central Uttar Pradesh, and the Braj region.

The government has clearly indicated that its objective is to reduce regional disparities and advance the state toward a one-trillion-dollar economy.

The budget places special emphasis on infrastructure, irrigation and agriculture-based development schemes for the backward districts of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand. Targeted provisions have been made for aspirational districts such as Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Separate allocations have been ensured to increase the production of coarse grains, pulses, and oilseeds, and to promote animal husbandry and dairy development. Through rural development and Panchayati Raj schemes, the government aims to accelerate employment generation in rural areas.

Provisions have been made to attract investment and boost manufacturing in the industrial belt of Western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The policy of promoting MSMEs and export-oriented units will be in continuation. In Lucknow and surrounding districts, steps have been proposed to strengthen the services sector, IT, and urban infrastructure.

Employment and self-employment schemes have been included to create local opportunities for youth. The government has reiterated its target of making 1 million youth AI-skilled through the AI Pragya Programme.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Refusal To Sing Vande Mataram ‘Unacceptable’, Slams Opposition

Priority is being given to the development of major religious destinations, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj. Religious tourism is being linked with economic activity to generate local employment. Provisions have also been made to expand infrastructure in the Braj region and cities along the Ganga, thereby strengthening the tourism-driven economy.

The budget signals special projects for key districts including Varanasi (the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency), Gorakhpur (the Chief Minister’s home district), Lucknow and Prayagraj. At the same time, a balanced development approach is being adopted for districts such as Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Jaunpur. A blueprint has been presented to expand roads, bridges, expressways, and urban amenities in accordance with regional requirements.