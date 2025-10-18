Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath to Celebrate Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 With Families In Nishad And Slum Settlements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Ayodhya, October 18: The ninth edition of Ayodhya Deepotsav promises to usher in a new era of community celebration in the city. In a heartfelt initiative, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the day after Deepotsav, he will visit families in Nishad and slum settlements to celebrate Diwali with them. This gesture sends a powerful message: in the holy city of Lord Ram, every home should glow with the warmth and light of the festival of lamps.

Chief Minister Begins Rituals at Temples

On the main day of Deepotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin the celebrations with a visit to the Hanumangarhi temple, offering prayers to Lord Hanuman. He will then perform a special puja at the shrine of Ram Lalla, seeking Lord Shri Ram’s blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Meeting Saints and Kar Sevaks

Following the rituals, the Chief Minister will meet prominent saints, mahants, and religious leaders of Ayodhya to seek their blessings. He will also visit the Kar Sevaks, acknowledging their contribution and devotion to the spirit of Ayodhya.

Community Celebrations in Nishad Colony

After visiting Ram Lalla, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will go to Abhiram Das Nagar (Nishad Colony) in Ward No. 1, where he will celebrate Diwali with local families. During this visit, the Chief Minister will share fruit offerings with the community and light lamps with nearly 400 people as part of a collective celebration. He will visit homes in the Nishad Colony to light diyas, distribute sweets and trophies to children, and interact with senior citizens to extend his Deepotsav greetings.

Extending Festive Joy to Slum Areas

Following this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Devkali slum area, where he will spend time with children and celebrate the spirit of Diwali by lighting lamps with them. The initiative seeks to spread a powerful message of harmony, inclusion, and shared joy among the poor, underprivileged, and marginalized sections of society.

Administration Ensures Smooth Celebrations

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde stated that the administration has made complete arrangements for this special program. Special measures are being taken in the colonies for security, cleanliness, lighting, and decoration to ensure that local residents face no inconvenience.

The municipal corporation, electricity department, and sanitation workers are all actively working. In the areas where the Chief Minister’s visit is scheduled, road repairs, lamp decorations, and beautification work are being carried out rapidly.

Vision of Inclusive Deepotsav

According to officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s program embodies the true spirit of Deepotsav, a commitment to include every section, every settlement, and every individual. The Chief Minister’s has a clear vision that Deepotsav should not be confined to Ayodhya’s illuminated streets, but should extend its light to every home and every community.