UP Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Narcotic Trade Under CM Yogi’s Directives

Lucknow: Following the strict directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has tightened the noose on the illegal trade of narcotic drugs, similar to its actions against adulterated food products. In line with the instructions issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, the department’s enforcement teams have carried out extensive and intensive action across the state to effectively curb the illegal purchase, sale, distribution, and storage of codeine-containing cough syrups and other narcotic drugs. Large-scale seizures, arrests, and cases under the NDPS Act have been registered, and the campaign continues.

Dr. Roshan Jacob, Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh, stated that, following the directives of CM Yogi Adityanath, a special campaign is being run to impose equally strict control over both adulteration and the supply of narcotic drugs. Continuous departmental action is being taken to strictly deal with the misuse and illegal distribution of codeine-based drugs like codeine syrup.

Widespread raids, inspections, and actions are ongoing in several districts of the state, including Lucknow. Preliminary investigations and raids have revealed that the supply of these drugs is not limited to local markets but may also reach states like Punjab and Delhi, as well as Bangladesh via the Assam route. Such a network appears to be active not only at the interstate level but also internationally.

He stated that a detailed investigation of the entire supply chain spanning from manufacturing to retail is currently underway. This includes verification of records related to production quotas and licenses issued by the Narcotics Bureau, along with records from all manufacturing units, stockists, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Dr. Jacob said that action under only the Drug Act is not sufficient. In such cases, joint and coordinated campaigns with various enforcement agencies, including under the NDPS Act, are essential.

A raid at the residence of one Deepak Manvani in Lucknow resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs worth Rs 3 lakh. The accused was arrested, and a case was registered under Sections 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Additionally, raids were conducted at the warehouses of M/s Arpik Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Idhika Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., where records of the distribution of codeine-containing drugs are being examined.

Similarly, in Lakhimpur Kheri, illegal Tramadol capsules were seized from the residence of the proprietor of Piyush Medical Agency. During raids at Royal Pharma and Mamta Medical Agency in Bahraich, illegal drugs worth Rs 30,000 were seized, and two persons were arrested.

In Sitapur, a case was registered against Shivam Kumar, proprietor of Naimish Medical Store, under Sections 318(1) and 335 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Action was also taken against Ajay Pharma in Raebareli and Shri Shyam Pharma and Vinod Pharma in Lucknow–Sultanpur for irregularities in billing and sale of codeine-containing drugs.

Medical stores in several districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Balrampur, and Ghaziabad, have been prohibited from selling codeine-containing cough syrups and narcotic drugs. Actions have been taken against firms including Shri Shyam Pharma in Lucknow, Agrawal Brothers, Maa Durga Medicos, and R S Healthcare in Kanpur, imposing temporary restrictions on purchase and sale under Section 22(1)(d).

Dr. Roshan Jacob said that intensive inspections of suspicious medical stores continue in districts bordering Nepal including Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj as well as in border areas of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, and Saharanpur to prevent illegal movement of narcotic drugs.

He stated that following incidents involving children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, vigilance has been increased in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 913 cough syrup samples have been collected from across the state for testing, of which reports for 63 samples have so far been satisfactory, showing no harmful adulteration.

Testing of the remaining samples continues on a priority basis. All drug inspectors have been instructed to continuously monitor the purchase, sale, and storage of codeine-containing cough syrups and narcotic drugs across the state. Any irregularities found at any level must be immediately met with strict action.