Deepotsav 2025: Saints Hail CM Yogi Adityanath For Fulfilling Centuries-Old Dream | ANI

Ayodhya: Amid the divine glow of Deepotsav 2025, Ramkatha Park witnessed a profound spiritual moment on Sunday as saints, in one voice, declared that CM Yogi has accomplished what was once deemed impossible. The saints attending the symbolic coronation of Lord Shri Ram extended their greetings and gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. From the stage echoed powerful expressions of devotion and national pride that filled the entire venue.

Former MP Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Maharaj said that no one could have ever envisioned such a grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya. But Yogi Adityanath, after becoming the Chief Minister, turned the impossible into reality. "Many leaders had held the post before him, yet none had even imagined such a magnificent festival of devotion in Ayodhya. While others focused on organizing Saifai Mahotsavs and adorning their own homes, Yogi began the tradition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. With each passing year, the number of lamps continues to grow. Yogi has made Hindus across the world stand tall with pride and fulfilled the long-cherished dreams of national saints Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Ji and Ashok Singhal Ji," he remarked.

Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Dr. Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj said that previous governments had pushed Ayodhya into darkness. People were afraid to even mention Ayodhya’s name. Today, that same Ayodhya has become the capital of light. "Yogi is a living embodiment of simplicity and principle. Earlier, Chief ministers did not even want to visit Ayodhya, but Yogi comes almost every month to meet the saints and inquire about their well-being. Emperor Vikramaditya once adorned Ayodhya, and Yogi has revived that very tradition of Vikramaditya," he stated.

Jagadguru Shri Ram Dineshacharya Maharaj said that earlier one could only imagine Maa Saryu lighting lamps and waiting for Lord Ram along the banks of Ram Paidi. “Under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, that divine vision has come to life. Though we live in Kaliyuga, our minds and souls now dwell in Treta Yuga,” he said.

Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Shridharacharya Ji Maharaj described it as a rare blessing to witness the spirit of Treta Yuga return in the present age. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new era for Ayodhya, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised it to the pinnacle of devotion. Once Ayodhya was lifeless; now every lane echoes with the name of Ram. Those who once hesitated to come here now proudly wear their tilak and janeu, embracing their identity with reverence,” he said.

Jagadguru Vasudevacharya Ji Maharaj remarked that Lord Ram was born in the Suryavanshi dynasty, and it is fitting that the Ram Temple was built during the era of Yogi Adityanath, who embodies the radiance of the Sun and divine grace. “Yogi Adityanath is fulfilling the role of Bhagirath for Maa Saryu,” he added.