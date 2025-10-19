Ayodhya Glows In Divinity As Ramayana-Era Tableaux Illuminate Deepotsav 2025 |

Ayodhya: Under Deepotsav 2025, the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, witnessed a magnificent procession of Ramayana-era tableaux on Sunday. As Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh beat drums and waved the Jai Shri Ram flag to flag off the tableaux from the Saket College campus ceremoniously, the entire atmosphere reverberated with chants of Jai Shri Ram.

When the tableaux reached the Rampath, it seemed as if the divine splendor and dignity of the Treta Yuga had come alive once again.

During the Ayodhya Cultural Procession, Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the festival of lights has been celebrated with divinity, grandeur, and spiritual brilliance on the sacred land of Lord Ram since 2017.

He added that under CM Yogi’s leadership, Ayodhya continues to break its own records each year and set new benchmarks of celebration. This year, three new records will be established, a record number of lamps will be lit, 1,100 drones will perform synchronized stunts, and over 2,100 scholars will participate together in the Saryu Aarti.

Expressing confidence in India’s spiritual and cultural leadership, the Minister said, “Our nation will lead the world and emerge as a developed country by realizing the ideals of Ram Rajya.” He added that the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing the ninth edition of Deepotsav with unparalleled grandeur and devotion, reflecting both divine and cultural excellence. Extending greetings on behalf of the state government, he wished all citizens and followers of Sanatan Dharma across the world a joyous Deepotsav.

As 22 tableaux from the Information Department, Ayodhya Development Authority, and Tourism and Culture Department passed along the Rampath, crowds of devotees lined the streets. Featuring lifelike characters and modern technology, the tableaux beautifully depicted the life and journey of Lord Shri Ram through the seven chapters of the Ramayana — Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sundarkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda. Each tableau told a story from the joy of Shri Ram’s birth to the valor of the conquest of Lanka, bringing alive the ideals, devotion, and dignity of the Treta Yuga through music, dance, and dramatic performances.

Tableaux presented by the Information Department showcased the Yogi government’s achievements, highlighting initiatives such as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Kashi Corridor, Defence Corridor, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Clean and Green Uttar Pradesh, Atmanirbhar Nari, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and the Ayushman Cashless Scheme. These displays represented a perfect blend of development and culture, portraying a modern Uttar Pradesh progressing in harmony with the ideals of Ram Rajya.

As the tableaux moved through the Rampath, devotees showered flowers, lit diyas, and performed aarti, while groups of artists filled the air with devotional music and dance. Folk performances such as Haryana’s Phaag, Kerala’s Kathakali, Rajasthan’s Jhumar, Punjab’s Bhangra, Odisha’s Sambalpuri, and traditional arts from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh added a vibrant national flavor to the celebration. The entire route resounded with devotion, music, and joy.

Prominent attendees included former MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ramchandra Yadav, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, MLA Chandrabhanu Paswan, and several other BJP leaders.

The Deepotsav 2025 celebration sent a powerful message that Ayodhya is not merely a pilgrimage site, but the living heart of India’s cultural consciousness. The radiance of millions of lamps and the grandeur of the tableaux once again affirmed that when faith and development walk together, the vision of Ram Rajya becomes a living reality.