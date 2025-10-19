Ayodhya Relives Treta Yuga As CM Yogi Performs Coronation Of Lord Shri Ram |

Ayodhya: Ayodhya shimmered in divine splendor on Sunday evening, its countless rows of lamps making it appear as though the Treta Yuga itself had returned to earth. The grand depiction of the incarnation and coronation of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Sita at Ramkatha Park became an unforgettable sight for millions of devotees. As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began pulling Lord Shri Ram’s chariot, the entire park echoed with thunderous chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Under his leadership, saints showered flowers on the Ram Darbar during the ninth Deepotsav, after which the Chief Minister honored the saints with robes and garlands. The arrival of the Pushpak Vimana drew loud cheers of devotion from the gathered crowd.

Amidst a shower of flowers and resonant Vedic chants, CM Yogi, along with Guru Vashishtha, worshipped Lord Shri Ram, Maa Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman, bringing to life the divine aura of the Treta Yuga. The golden throne, the chariot, the horses, and the beautifully adorned royal court recreated the grandeur of Ramrajya on earth.

CM Yogi first garlanded Lord Ram, Lakshman, Maa Sita, and Hanuman before personally pulling the divine chariot with the saints. Accompanied by Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, the Chief Minister led the procession forward. He then performed the aarti and the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, seeking his blessings.

Cabinet Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, and Rakesh Sachan later joined the stage to offer prayers at the Ram Darbar. Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, along with saints, mahants, public representatives, and BJP officials, also graced the occasion.

From Ramkatha Park to Ram Ki Paidi, Dharampath, Lata Chowk, and Hanumangarhi, millions of diyas bathed Ayodhya in a celestial glow. Every street, ghat, and building resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Devotees lit lamps, sang bhajans, and captured the divine spectacle on their cameras.

Deepotsav 2025 not only broke records but also set a new global benchmark through the “Ayodhya Model”, a harmonious fusion of devotion, culture, and modernity, marked by discipline, security, and cleanliness.

As lamps illuminated the entire city, it felt as though the gods themselves had descended to adorn Ayodhya. The breathtaking sight stretching from Ramkatha Park to the banks of the Saryu River will remain etched in memory for generations. Deepotsav 2025 reaffirmed that Ayodhya is not merely a city; it is a living flame of faith that will continue to light humanity’s path forever.

The most emotional moment came during the enactment of Bharat Milap, when Lord Shri Ram embraced Bharat as he bowed at his feet. For a moment, the vast gathering stood in stunned silence before the Saryu banks reverberated once again with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Devotees were moved to tears, as though the epic of the Ramayana had come alive before their eyes.