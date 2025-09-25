Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway; FIRs Filed Against Drivers

PFA rescues 34 animals from vehicles in cruel transport on Muradabad-Farrukhabad highway in Budaun | File Photo

Budaun: In a major operation, a team from People for Animals (PFA) intercepted two vehicles on the Muradabad-Farrukhabad highway near Purani Chungi, rescuing 34 animals being transported in cruel conditions. The animals 16 in one vehicle and 18 in the other were allegedly en route from Shahjahanpur's Katra town to an Aligarh slaughterhouse.

Drivers Flee Scene

Upon spotting the animal welfare activists, the drivers and cleaners abandoned the vehicles and fled the scene. The intervention, however, sparked a dispute between PFA President Vikendra Sharma and local police. Sub-Inspector Hitesh Kumar objected to the vehicles being stopped mid-transit, suggesting action should only be taken at animal markets.

Police Action and FIRs

The police have since moved the vehicles to a field in the Nai Sarai area. Authorities have confirmed that First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against the vehicle owners and drivers under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, using the seized vehicles' registration numbers for identification. The highway where the interception occurred has recently been part of state infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving road safety.