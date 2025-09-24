 Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia District
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia District

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia District

A Class 12 student has been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old class 11 girl in Ballia district. The incident occurred in the Gadwar police station area.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Police detain Class 12 student in Ballia over alleged gang rape of 14-year-old girl | Representational Image

Ballia: A Class 12 student has been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old class 11 girl in Ballia district. The incident occurred in the Gadwar police station area.

According to reports, the main accused, who is related to the victim as her uncle, lured her to a room on the pretext of studying. There, he and his friends allegedly assaulted her. After the victim's condition deteriorated, the accused abandoned her at a community health centre and fled.

She was subsequently referred to the district hospital and later to a facility in Azamgarh, where she received treatment for two days. Once her condition stabilized, a formal complaint was filed, leading to the arrest of the main accused.

The victim's father stated in his complaint that the accused and his associates were known to them, and the assault was premeditated. He detailed the severe physical and mental trauma his daughter endured, which necessitated her extended medical treatment in Azamgarh.

FPJ Shorts
'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf…': Sanjana Ganesan's Sweet Line For Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral During Interview With Raghav Juyal & Bobby Deol At IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
'Aakhi Duniya Ek Taraf…': Sanjana Ganesan's Sweet Line For Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral During Interview With Raghav Juyal & Bobby Deol At IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Suspends Ophthalmic Surgeon Over Unauthorised Surgeries, Negligence Allegations
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Suspends Ophthalmic Surgeon Over Unauthorised Surgeries, Negligence Allegations
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Western Railway Extends Trips Of 6 Pairs Of Special Trains For Festive Season; Check Details
Western Railway Extends Trips Of 6 Pairs Of Special Trains For Festive Season; Check Details

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Minor Boys Live With Father’s Dead Body For 3 Days In Maharajganj Due To...
article-image

The victim's family has alleged that police initially pressured them to downplay the incident from a gang rape charge. Authorities confirm that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic...

Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic...

Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Headmaster Allegedly Assaults BSA With Belt, CCTV Captures Incident

Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Headmaster Allegedly Assaults BSA With Belt, CCTV Captures Incident

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia...

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia...

Azam Khan Sidesteps Questions On Akhilesh, Fuels Speculation On SP Rift

Azam Khan Sidesteps Questions On Akhilesh, Fuels Speculation On SP Rift

Allahabad High Court Rules Marriages Based On Fake Conversion Certificates Invalid

Allahabad High Court Rules Marriages Based On Fake Conversion Certificates Invalid