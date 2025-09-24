Uttar Pradesh Crime: Class 12 Student Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Ballia District

Police detain Class 12 student in Ballia over alleged gang rape of 14-year-old girl | Representational Image

Ballia: A Class 12 student has been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old class 11 girl in Ballia district. The incident occurred in the Gadwar police station area.

According to reports, the main accused, who is related to the victim as her uncle, lured her to a room on the pretext of studying. There, he and his friends allegedly assaulted her. After the victim's condition deteriorated, the accused abandoned her at a community health centre and fled.

She was subsequently referred to the district hospital and later to a facility in Azamgarh, where she received treatment for two days. Once her condition stabilized, a formal complaint was filed, leading to the arrest of the main accused.

The victim's father stated in his complaint that the accused and his associates were known to them, and the assault was premeditated. He detailed the severe physical and mental trauma his daughter endured, which necessitated her extended medical treatment in Azamgarh.

The victim's family has alleged that police initially pressured them to downplay the incident from a gang rape charge. Authorities confirm that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.