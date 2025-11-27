From Adventure To Innovation, Girls Drive The Spirit Of The 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow: The 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts & Guides, organised as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, has emerged as one of the most energetic and diverse youth gatherings ever held in India. Hosted at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow from November 23, the Jamboree has drawn more than 32,000 participants from across the nation and several Asia-Pacific countries, with a remarkable rise in the participation of girls who have become the heart of the event.

Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Hon'ble Governor Anandiben Patel, the Jamboree carries the theme “Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat,” reflecting a vision where young people lead India’s journey towards progress. This year, however, the celebration has taken on a new and inspiring dimension. From cultural showcases and adventure arenas to high-tech learning modules, girls have stepped into leadership with unprecedented confidence, marking a turning point for the Scouting and Guiding community.

Throughout the event, young guides have eagerly taken part in high rope challenges, adventure activities, creative art zones, and workshops designed to build modern competencies. Sessions on Artificial Intelligence, innovation, leadership, and technology have seen enthusiastic participation from girls, many of whom are stepping into these fields for the first time. Their presence in the Indian Air Force’s “Air Agniveer” exhibition—exploring aviation models, defence technologies, simulators, and interactive displays—has been especially inspiring, signalling a growing interest in careers traditionally dominated by men.

Adding a global dimension, delegations from Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Poland, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Nepal have joined the celebration, many with strong contingents of girls. Their participation has infused the event with colour, diversity, and the spirit of the Asia-Pacific region, turning the Jamboree into a vibrant melting pot of cultures and youthful leadership. Young guides from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, in particular, have added a unique international character to the gathering, reflecting the strengthening global presence of girl guides.

From within India, several states have stood out for their enthusiastic representation, including Manipur. Led by State Chief Commissioner Retd. IPS Mayanglambam Sushil Kumar, the Manipur contingent—with a notable number of girls from Imphal East, Imphal West, Tamenglong, Maram, and Thoubal—has actively participated in adventure sports, cultural performances, and technology workshops. Under the guidance of State Commissioner (Guides) S. Kemolata Devi, these young girls have showcased a spirited and confident presence.

One of the most captivating highlights of the Jamboree has been the first-ever two-day drone show, where hundreds of synchronised drones illuminated the skies of Lucknow to narrate stories of unity, peace, and the remarkable 75-year journey of Scouting and Guiding in India. For many young girls attending from remote states and international delegations, this experience has been a breathtaking introduction to advanced visual technology.

The cultural arena, amusement zone, innovation corners, and adventure grounds together have created an atmosphere of joy, learning, and friendship. Everywhere across the venue, groups of young girls can be seen leading performances, engaging in sports, participating in exhibitions, and forging new connections from across India and beyond.

The 19th National Jamboree has thus become more than a gathering—it is a vibrant celebration of youth, unity, and the empowering rise of girls from across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Their energy, ideas, and courage have shaped the essence of this grand event, proving yet again that when girls step forward, they do not simply join the movement—they elevate it.