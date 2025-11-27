India’s Spiritual Legacy Continues To Inspire The World: CM Yogi Adityanath |

Ghaziabad: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that India’s spiritual tradition is a timeless saga of sacrifice and renunciation demonstrated by saints, sages, and great personalities. This legacy has inspired humanity for centuries and continues to guide the world even today. He said that India’s spiritual practices remain alive with deep devotion, preserving this eternal heritage. Referring to the recent historic moment in Ayodhya, he noted that the completion of the grand Ram Temple and the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahayagya marked a proud and historic occasion witnessed globally.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after visiting Tarun Sagaram Tirth in Muradnagar on Thursday, where he inaugurated a newly constructed cave temple completed in just 100 days under the Panchkalyanak Mahamahotsav. He offered prayers to Lord Parshvanath Ji and paid tribute to Saint Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. He also released the books Meri Bitiya and Antarmana Divya Mangal Path on the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s deep connection with Jain heritage, CM Yogi said the state is blessed to be the birthplace of the first Jain Tirthankara, Lord Rishabh Dev, along with four others from Ayodhya. Kashi too has witnessed the incarnations of four Jain Tirthankaras. Lord Sambhavanath was born in Shravasti, while Lord Mahavir attained Nirvana at Pava Puri in Kushinagar. He added that the government has renamed Fazilnagar—where Lord Mahavir attained Nirvana—as Pava Nagari to honour this sacred legacy.

He said that the teachings of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras continue to offer humanity a moral compass rooted in compassion, friendship, non-violence, and the principle of “live and let live.” These values, he noted, are essential for the progress of human civilization, which must draw strength from India’s spiritual heritage. Spirituality, cultural advancement, and material development all require a safe, civilized, and clean environment—an ethos India has upheld for centuries.

CM Yogi emphasized that embracing the values of saints and monks leads to the welfare of humanity. Recalling the ‘One World–One Family’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi on World Navkar Mantra Day last April, he highlighted the nine pledges of the campaign—water conservation, planting a tree in one’s mother’s name, cleanliness, promoting local products, exploring India, natural farming, healthy living, adopting yoga and sports, and serving the poor. He said Jain monks have long been champions of these ideals.

The Chief Minister also observed the daily routine of Acharya Prasann Sagar Ji Maharaj and Upadhyay Muni Piyush Sagar Ji Maharaj, praising their extraordinary discipline, including a 557-day rigorous penance and a 496-day waterless fast. He said such spiritual endurance reflects the power of determination and shows that profound inner experiences can be achieved through self-control and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Acharyashri Prasann Sagar Ji Maharaj, Piyush Sagar Ji Maharaj, Navpadma Sagar Ji Maharaj, Parimal Sagar Ji Maharaj, State Ministers Sunil Sharma and Narendra Kashyap, MP Atul Garg, MLA Nandkishore Gurjar, Ajit Pal, former MP Ramesh Chand Tomar, BJP Metropolitan President Mayank Goyal, Tarun Sagaram Tirth President Sunil Jain, Trustee Ravi Tyagi, and other dignitaries.