India’s Constitution Is The World’s Largest And Stands As A Unifying Force For Our Nation’s Diversity: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: On Constitution Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath administered the oath of the Preamble at Lok Bhavan, and said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation has been observing Constitution Day on November 26 every year since 2015.” He recalled that the Constituent Assembly, formed after the 1946 elections, drafted the Constitution of India. Under the chairmanship of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, several committees were constituted, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar played a pivotal role as Chairman of the Drafting Committee. He added, “The Constitution took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to complete. The contributions of freedom fighters, experts, and members of the Assembly are the reason why India today has the world’s largest Constitution, one that harmonizes the country’s extraordinary diversity.” When Babasaheb Ambedkar’s committee presented the final draft to the Constituent Assembly, he emphasized that the Constitution would serve as a guiding document for unifying the nation.

Before the ceremony, guests offered floral tributes to the portraits of Bharat Mata and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and a short film was screened. The Chief Minister also felicitated the winners of various competitions.

The Chief Minister noted that today, institutions and panchayats across the state organized programs to collectively recite the Preamble. Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s remarks in 2015, he said that every citizen of independent India enjoys freedom, but its true value is often forgotten because we did not witness the hardships of the freedom struggle. We did not endure the brutal oppression that earlier generations faced. As a result, public discourse centers largely on rights. However, rights are meaningful only when citizens also fulfill their duties. Rights cannot exist without duties; whenever people seek rights without responsibility, democracy starts to weaken. In such a situation, authoritarian forces can take control and undermine the fundamental rights of ordinary citizens.

CM Yogi said that after the Constitution came into force, India upheld its supremacy, honored its freedom fighters and national symbols, and worked to embed the Constitution’s core principles into daily life. He added, “When a nation advances while respecting these foundational values, no force can obstruct its development. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Modi presented the vision of a Viksit Bharat. In 2022, the Prime Minister urged the nation to work collectively toward the India we aspire to create by the time the country completes 100 years of independence.”

He called upon citizens to embrace the Panch Pran, the five pledges for a self-reliant and developed nation. Highlighting these pledges, the Chief Minister stressed that every individual must rise above the mentality of slavery and show deep respect for the armed forces, paramilitary personnel, and police.

The Chief Minister added that if an individual commits a mistake, the entire system should not be blamed. Instead, the person should be guided and given a chance to correct it. Even if mistakes occur repeatedly, corrective steps should be encouraged rather than condemning the entire system. Unfortunately, people often widen social divides for personal gain. He emphasized that every citizen has a responsibility to work for national unity and integrity and to value our rich heritage. India’s spiritual, cultural, and civilizational traditions, along with the sacrifices of countless martyrs who fought for unity during the freedom struggle, form an invaluable legacy. CM Yogi urged everyone to carry out their duties with sincerity and commitment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Disrespecting the Constitution of India is an insult not only to Babasaheb Ambedkar but also to the freedom fighters, martyrs, and the poor who secured democratic rights through the strength of this very Constitution. It is equally an affront to half of the population, women, who were granted the right to vote from the very first general election.” The Chief Minister said that many nations that claim to be pioneers of modern democracy extended voting rights only to select groups, and even granted women the right to vote much later. In contrast, India ensured universal adult suffrage from day one. By implementing the Constitution without discrimination, provisions for reservation were introduced for Dalit and Scheduled Tribe communities, who had long faced social exclusion. The Constitution empowered Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe citizens by giving them a transformative opportunity to join the mainstream and contribute to building a more equal society.

The Chief Minister said that New India is moving forward with deep respect for the values embedded in the Constitution, respecting our heritage, overcoming the mentality of slavery, honoring uniformed forces, and strengthening social unity and equality. He reminded students, teachers, businesspeople, government employees, and citizens at large that fulfilling one’s responsibilities is a true expression of respect for the Constitution. Failing to perform one’s duties sincerely is a form of disrespect. Dishonoring our heritage is an insult to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives. Those who demean the armed forces or attempt to impose a colonial mindset upon them insult not just the forces but the entire nation. The Chief Minister warned that attempts to spread hatred on the basis of caste, region, or language undermine India’s unity and stability. When we neglect our duties, we disrespect the makers of the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Prime Minister’s Panch Pran for a Viksit Bharat rests on the solid foundation of the Constitution.

CM Yogi said that on November 26, 1949, the Drafting Committee led by Babasaheb Ambedkar presented the original Constitution of India to the Constituent Assembly. He emphasized that every Indian should have a copy of the Constitution in their home and recite the Preamble within their families. He discussed the essence and spirit of the Preamble and highlighted that the original Constitution includes illustrations, such as Lord Rama returning to Ayodhya in the Pushpak Vimana with Maa Sita, and Lord Krishna imparting the teachings of the Gita during the Mahabharata. Portraits of revered figures, including Mahatma Buddha and Emperor Ashoka, reflect India’s rich heritage. Such depictions remind us that the Constitution promotes respect for tradition and cultural pride, yet as a society, we often hesitate to fully embrace this heritage.

The Chief Minister added that fulfilling civic duties with sincerity forms the core of national progress. Using an analogy, he said that if smoke appears somewhere, it signals the need for vigilance; if a fire breaks out in a neighbor’s home and we do nothing, it may eventually endanger us as well. Referring to trade unions, he noted that their past stance often implied that their demands had to be met at any cost, irrespective of the consequences. Work must be performed with honesty, and every honest worker deserves fair compensation and a dignified life.

CM Yogi urged citizens to contribute to building a Viksit Uttar Pradesh as part of the vision of a Viksit Bharat. This aspiration must take root in every district and city, including a forward-moving Lucknow. He recalled that during the previous legislative session (August 12–13), a 24-hour discussion was held on this theme. After launching a portal to gather public input, the government received more than 98 lakh suggestions from people across various fields, an indication that citizens wish to actively engage with governance. Ninety-eight lakh suggestions mean that roughly one in every five families contributed ideas.

The Chief Minister said that the government will evaluate these suggestions at both the district and state levels. Three outstanding suggestions from each district and five from the state level will be recognized. This, he said, is a service to the nation. Building a Viksit Bharat must begin with the smallest unit. When a Gram Panchayat or ward becomes self-reliant, the district, state, and eventually the nation will become self-reliant as well. A self-reliant India will naturally move closer to the goal of a fully Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Dara Singh Chauhan, Dharampal Singh, Dharamveer Prajapati, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Danish Azad Ansari, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission Chairman Baijnath Rawat, were present.