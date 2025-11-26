 Uttar Pradesh News: 'Flag Hoisting Marks Beginning Of A New Era,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:05 AM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya, Nov 25: Ayodhya hosted a historic flag hoisting ceremony atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where the CM stated that the unfurling of the saffron flag marked the beginning of a new era.

He opened his address with devotional chants, which resonated across the temple premises. Reflecting on the occasion, the CM described the event as a significant moment for devotees and emphasized that the ceremony represented continuity of faith across centuries.

Symbolism of the Saffron Flag Explained by CM

The CM stated that the saffron flag symbolizes principles such as dharma, dignity, truth, justice, and national unity. He acknowledged the contribution of individuals involved in the construction of the temple and noted the importance of the ceremony coinciding with Vivah Panchami.

Ceremony Held in Presence of National Leaders

The event took place in the presence of national leaders, including the Prime Minister and the RSS Sarsanghchalak.

Ayodhya’s Transformation Highlighted

The CM said the flag’s presence represents long-standing cultural values and the ideals often associated with Ramrajya. He highlighted infrastructural projects in Ayodhya such as the Dharmapath, Rampath, and the international airport, describing them as part of the city’s ongoing transformation into a hub of cultural and spiritual significance.

Trust Members and Dignitaries Attend Program

The program was attended by members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and other dignitaries.

