Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Soldier Killed By Enemy Fire In J&K’s Kupwara Sector; Village Awaits Mortal Remains

Hamirpur, Nov 25: Soldier from Hamirpur district was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector during duty on 23 November. The deceased, identified as 32-year-old Govind Yadav from Kusmara village under Kurara police station limits, was serving with the Army since his recruitment in 2013. According to officials, he sustained fatal injuries after being struck by enemy gunfire.

Family Informed, Village Grieves

The news reached the family on Monday morning through an official communication from Army authorities. Following the confirmation, villagers gathered at the family home as the news spread rapidly across the area. The Army has informed the family that the mortal remains will be brought to the village on Tuesday, where the funeral will take place with full military honours.

Village Awaits Final Glimpse

Relatives and villagers described the atmosphere as filled with grief. Many residents stated they were awaiting the final glimpse of the soldier before the last rites. Yadav is survived by his wife, a daughter, younger siblings, and elderly parents.

Impact on the Local Community

Local residents said the incident has deeply affected the village but also highlighted the sense of responsibility carried by soldiers posted in high-risk zones.

Authorities are coordinating arrangements for the ceremony and security during the last rites.