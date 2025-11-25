Blue Drum Murder Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Meerut Jail, Names Her Radha |

Meerut: Muskan, the main accused in the sensational blue drum murder case of Saurabh Rajput, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday while lodged in Meerut District Jail. She was shifted to Meerut Medical College after labour pain began inside the barrack. Doctors said both mother and newborn are healthy after a normal delivery.

Muskan was arrested for killing her husband and disposing of his body in a blue plastic drum filled with cement. She was sent to jail on March 19 and was found to be pregnant during her initial medical examination. Jail officials said she was kept under special care and given the diet and medical attention required for pregnant inmates.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan developed labour pain early Monday morning and was immediately taken to the maternity ward of the medical college. Gynecologist Dr Shakun supervised her treatment. Jail staff remained deployed outside the ward and no one was allowed to meet her, including the media.

Despite being informed, neither Muskan’s parents nor her brothers came to the hospital. No one from Saurabh’s family visited either. Officials said both families have distanced themselves from her since the murder came to light.

Saurabh Rajput, who worked at a mall in London and earlier served in the merchant navy, returned to Meerut on February 24, 2025. He celebrated his daughter Pihu’s birthday on February 25 and Muskan’s birthday on February 27. On the night of March 3, Muskan and her alleged partner Sahil Shukla are accused of stabbing Saurabh in the chest and slitting his throat. They allegedly cut the body, sealed the pieces in a blue plastic drum with cement and left for a trip to Kasol on March 5. They returned to Meerut on March 17. The case was uncovered on March 18 after suspicious circumstances came to light, and both were arrested the next day when Saurabh’s brother Bablu lodged an FIR.

The murder case is under trial in the court of District Judge Sanjeev Pandey. District Government Counsel (Criminal) Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court has summoned the first investigating officer Karmveer Singh on November 26 for his testimony. Several important witnesses have already recorded their statements, including Saurabh’s family, shopkeepers who sold the knife and drum, doctors involved in the postmortem, and a cab driver linked to the case.

In a coincidence, Muskan delivered the baby on Saurabh’s birthday. According to the family, Saurabh was born on November 24, 1994, and would have turned 31 this year. This is Muskan’s second daughter. Her elder daughter Pihu is currently living with her maternal grandparents.

Dr Sharma said the newborn remains in Muskan’s custody as per law. No one has claimed guardianship yet. If a claim is made, a DNA test will be done to establish legal rights.