Uttar Pradesh News: UP Medical Supply Corporation GM Ujjwal Kumar Terminated Over Tender Irregularity Allegations

Lucknow, Nov 25: The UP Medical Supply Corporation has terminated the services of GM Ujjwal Kumar following multiple complaints related to procedural irregularities.

According to initial information, the Managing Director issued the termination order with immediate effect after reviewing allegations involving misconduct in tender and procurement processes.

Allegations of Misconduct and File Delays

Sources stated that the GM was accused of causing deliberate delays in official files, creating confusion by using the advantage of having the same name as the MD, and influencing vendor interactions. Complaints also described instances of unnecessary obstruction and irregular behaviour in financial dealings connected to procurement.

Multiple Complaints Reached Senior Officials

Senior officials in the Health Department reportedly received repeated complaints from vendors and individuals associated with the supply chain. The matter reached higher administrative levels, prompting internal examination of documents and communication records.

MD Issues Immediate Termination Order

Following this, the MD concluded that continuation of service was not appropriate and issued the termination.

Further Inquiry Likely

Preliminary reports indicate that further departmental inquiry may follow to review the extent of the alleged irregularities. Officials said that the actions of the GM had affected workflow, tender processing, and supply timelines. Additional staff members connected to procurement operations may also come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.